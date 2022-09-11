Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

