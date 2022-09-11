Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 7,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 2,617,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.