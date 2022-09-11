Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,570 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

TIGO stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

