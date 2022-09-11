Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,141 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

