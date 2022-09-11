Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

