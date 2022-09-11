GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

