GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Trading Up 1.2 %
GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.
GSK Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.