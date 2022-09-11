Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

