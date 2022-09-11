HC Wainwright Lowers MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $8.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,946 shares of company stock worth $207,568. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.