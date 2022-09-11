HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Raised by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.38% of HDFC Bank worth $433,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,117. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

