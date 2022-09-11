Head to Head Analysis: QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) vs. Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 1.13 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.78 $14.79 million $4.36 21.08

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QHSLab has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -76.44% -0.71% -0.17% Utah Medical Products 31.18% 14.73% 13.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for QHSLab and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats QHSLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

