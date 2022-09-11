Head to Head Comparison: TDCX (TDCX) and Its Peers

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TDCX to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 17.49% 22.08% 17.83% TDCX Competitors -227.66% -33.41% -7.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million $76.82 million 18.70 TDCX Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.81

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDCX’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.4% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TDCX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 TDCX Competitors 228 1628 2819 51 2.57

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.51%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.38%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

TDCX beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

