Head-To-Head Contrast: 2seventy bio (TSVT) versus Its Peers

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is one of 950 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 2seventy bio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% 2seventy bio Competitors -3,246.69% -160.96% -24.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2seventy bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million -$292.21 million -1.55 2seventy bio Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.16

Analyst Ratings

2seventy bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for 2seventy bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 2seventy bio Competitors 3061 12963 39095 627 2.67

2seventy bio currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.75%. Given 2seventy bio’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2seventy bio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

