Head to Head Survey: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -48.69% -598.93% -125.22% InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $35.72 million 0.81 -$25.95 million ($0.87) -1.51 InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InterPrivate II Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

55.1% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 2 0 3.00 InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

HyreCar currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 424.81%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Summary

HyreCar beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

