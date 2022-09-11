Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.17% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

HCAR stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 12,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,415. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.