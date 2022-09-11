Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.