Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,534 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,101,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

