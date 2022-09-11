Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.