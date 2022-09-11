Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

