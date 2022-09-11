Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

