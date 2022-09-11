Hillman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,179 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average of $411.91. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

