Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. 2,460,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

