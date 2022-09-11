Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,307,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 213,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 744.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of HZON remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 594,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

