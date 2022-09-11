Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HWM opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.