ICHI (ICHI) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00024915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $513,508.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.