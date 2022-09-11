ICHI (ICHI) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00024915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $513,508.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779620 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00014651 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019921 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000296 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
