IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.78. 21,745,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

