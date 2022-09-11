IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 20,847,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,126,432. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

