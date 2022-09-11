IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $42.24. 20,264,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.