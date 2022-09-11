IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

