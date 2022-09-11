IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 509.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,062. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

