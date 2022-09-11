IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,390,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799,713. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

