IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.