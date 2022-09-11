IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,778 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $40.93. 12,474,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

