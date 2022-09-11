IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.