Inari (INARI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,314.04

Inari (INARI) traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Inari has traded 92.2% lower against the US dollar. One Inari coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inari has a total market cap of $80,314.04 and $20,975.00 worth of Inari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Inari Coin Profile

Inari (CRYPTO:INARI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. Inari’s total supply is 321,479,727,425 coins and its circulating supply is 304,027,206,024 coins. Inari’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inari’s official website is inaritoken.io.

Inari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inari was built with anti-dump tech. The dynamic buyback, together with the dynamic sell tax and the Black Hole make Inari the hyper-deflationary undumpable token.Telegram”

