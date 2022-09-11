Inherent Group LP Acquires 106,544 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,544 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 4.8% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 316,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

