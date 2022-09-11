Inherent Group LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Nikola accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nikola Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 24,262,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,724. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

