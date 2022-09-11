Insider Buying: Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Buys A$18,360.00 in Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Avrohom (Avi) Geller acquired 20,000 shares of Nova Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,360.00 ($12,839.16).
Nova Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.20.
Nova Minerals Company Profile
