Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50.
Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
