Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50.

Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIL shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

