Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.48.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

