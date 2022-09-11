Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.48.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
