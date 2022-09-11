Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.96% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 653,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 341,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,739 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IRRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,705. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

