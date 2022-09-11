Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00033755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $65.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072902 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008034 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000101 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 259,755,454 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
