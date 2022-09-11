Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

