Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 112,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $20.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 277,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

