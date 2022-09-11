ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Stake Raised by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 2.30% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

