IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $296.62 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $296.62 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074735 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

