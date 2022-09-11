iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18.
iPower Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
