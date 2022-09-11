Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Stock Holdings Cut by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,309,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 178,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 2,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

Iron Spark I Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

