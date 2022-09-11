Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,055 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 129,357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE TDY traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.65. 154,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

