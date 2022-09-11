iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,578,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 702,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,558. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

