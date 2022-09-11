iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. 10,621,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,238,547. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

